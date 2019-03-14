The silent Intifada: Weekly terror report

51 terror attacks in the last week alone, including 2 shootings, 2 attempted stabbings, and 11 firebomb attacks. 411 terror attacks in 2019.

How many terror attacks occurred in Israel this past week?

The Boomerang Weekly Terror Report detailed the daily terrorism Israeli citizens are forced to deal with on a daily basis. In the seven day period from March 7-14, Boomerang recorded 51 terror attacks.

The attacks included two shootings, two attempted stabbings, 36 stone-throwing incidents, and 11 firebomb attacks.

411 terror attacks have been committed in Judea and Samaria since the beginning of 2019.

After the murder of Ori Ansbacher last month, Bat Sheva Sadan called upon women of the world to create and send her embroidery patches expressing their feelings. Sadan received over 3,000 works from women around the world.