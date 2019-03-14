

IDF intel unveils new Targeting Center New IDF Targeting Center brings together army intelligence data with systems capable of singling out most pressing threats. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman (center) inaugurates new Targeting Center Earlier this week, Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman, the Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, inaugurated the new Targeting Center as part of the establishment of the General Staff Targeting Directorate in the Gelilot base. The ceremony was held in the presence of Col. R', the commander of the directorate as well as soldiers and other commanders from the Military Intelligence Directorate.



On his accession to the position, the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, ordered the establishment of the General Staff Targeting Directorate which will serve as a focal point for all the units involved in the acquisition of emergency and routine targets in the IDF. The Directorate will enhance the link with the operational edge in the various commands and branches, its goal is to enable an efficient and effective operational process alongside increasing the rate of target acquisition for all sectors- according to their importance.



For the first time in the framework of the administration, the Military Intelligence Directorate's technologies will be combined in the fields of data science and machine learning in order to acquire targets. The Targeting Center of the Military Intelligence Directorate which was inaugurated this week has been operating for about a month and as ordered by the Chief of the General Staff has been prioritizing southern areas, as part of an effort to improve readiness for fighting in the Gaza Strip.



The head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman: "The Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, defined the issue of target acquisition as one of his higher priorities upon assuming his position. In this framework, and even prior to it, we decided to concentrate efforts and dedicate the best of our youth and technology to do something different and innovative in the field of targeting. Along with the quantity, our job is to not disappoint in quality, in order to influence the enemy during combat, and between the wars in an accurate and lethal manner. There is an inter-service partnership here for this important issue. One of the most exciting things is the variety of professions, the different corps and the different roles, all in one place for one mission- an unprecedented force. This re-organization is the foundation for the Military Intelligence Directorate's information project, which is the nucleus of the developing ability to draw operational knowledge from the information that will serve us in any future engagements."



More Arutz Sheva videos:



top