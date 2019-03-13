Growing suspicion: Iran to manufacture missiles in Syria

Satellite images show construction of building in north-eastern Syria believed to be Iranian missile-building facility.

Suspicions that Iran is building a plant to manufacture precision missiles in Syria continue to grow.

ImageSat International has published satellite images showing the factory building in Syria, where a missile manufacturing plant is apparently being built.

This is a factory located in the city of Safita, located in north-eastern Syria. The activity that took place around it, according to the analysis of the pictures, increases the fear that this is an Iranian operation. The pictures also showed the movement of vehicles loaded with rocket launchers.

The pictures show three hangars in the factory around which there has been vigorous activity throughout the last few months.

According to estimates, the facility is still not producing missiles in practice, but is slowly being built as a factory that can start production on short notice when necessary.