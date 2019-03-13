President Rivlin meets with prime minister of Cape Verde

Rivlin emphasizes 'true friendship' between the countries. 'But it is important that our friendship extends beyond our bilateral relations.'

President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday held a working meeting with the prime minister of Cape Verde, Jose Ulisses de Pina Correia e Silva, who is visiting Israel.

The president said, “The friendship between our two peoples has deep roots. There was a Jewish community in Cape Verde for hundreds of years, and your government protects and preserves our historical sites with great care. Just recently, the Jewish cemetery on Sao Antao was restored. This is a sign of true friendship. Thank you very much.

"But it is important that our friendship extends beyond our bilateral relations," he added. "We would appreciate your support in the international arena, such as the UN General Assembly, and in returning as an observer to the African Union.”

Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Jose Ulisses de Pina Correia e Silva thanked President Rivlin for his warm welcome and presented him with a book describing the history of the Jewish community of Cape Verde. He said, “Cape Verde aspires to be the next start-up nation, and we would like to cooperate with Israel so that our young people can come here to learn from you. We are also interested in working with you on issues of water, renewable energy and maritime security.”