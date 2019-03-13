Bennett excoriates Blue and White chief Benny Gantz, mocking his record as an IDF chief of staff. 'Hamas would vote for you if they could.'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) excoriated Blue and White party chief and former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, attacking Gantz’s leadership of the Israeli military and suggesting Gantz was the Hamas terror organization’s preferred candidate to lead Israel.

“Gantz is Hamas’ wet dream,” Bennett tweeted Wednesday morning. “If Hamas leaders had the right to vote, they would vote for Benny Gantz, the ‘hesitating general’.”

“The person whom the state comptroller decisively found to have totally failed in the handling of the [Hamas] terror tunnels, the person who after 51 days of indecision and shuffling about led us to a stalemate with Hamas,” referring to the 2014 war with Gaza, “the person who admitted to knowingly endangering IDF Golani soldiers for the sake of his fake morality – this is the same person who has now established a left-wing party which is attempting to trick the Israeli public, and is daring to pass judgment on the people who fixed the damage he created. He should go back to being quiet.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Gantz ripped Bennett, tweeting that the New Right chief was unfit to continue serving as Education Minister “even for another minute” because of his harsh criticism of the Israeli Supreme Court.

“An education minister who compares Hamas and the Supreme Court cannot stay in his position even for another minute. They don’t even need to bring the Kahanists into the Knesset, they’re basically the same.”

“We will send this whole government home and give the state back the responsibility and sanity it deserves.”