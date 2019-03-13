29 terrorists captured during major anti-terror sweep

IDF nabs dozens of wanted terror suspects, uncovers hidden weapons cache during raids in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli security forces apprehended 29 wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria during a security sweep overnight.

The operation involved the IDF, Border Police, Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria division, and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

In a series of raids, the security forces captured 29 terrorists wanted for rioting and terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and security personnel.

The suspects were taken into custody and transferred for interrogation.

During the anti-terror operation, IDF forces also uncovered a hidden weapons cache in the city of Hevron, south of Jerusalem. A ‘Carlo’ style automatic weapon, a pistol, and large amounts of ammunition were confiscated during the raid, and IDF spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

“Overnight, during IDF searches for illegal weapons in the city of Hebron, the troops seized a Carlo weapon, a pistol and additional ammunition means. The weapons and ammunition were transferred to security forces.”

“Furthermore, during IDF searches in the village of Surif, northwest of Hebron, terror funds worth tens of thousands of Israeli Shekels were seized by the troops. This activity is part of the effort against terror funds.”