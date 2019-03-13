US aid to Israel included in 2020 budget

Despite cuts elsewhere, US military aid for Israel included in 2020 fiscal plan sent by the White House to Congress.

The US military aid for Israel is included in the 2020 fiscal plan sent by the White House to Congress on Monday, JTA reports.

The full $3.3 billion in assistance promised under a 10-year memorandum of understanding is included in the proposal, despite spending cuts throughout it, according to the report.

“The Budget fully supports the U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding and includes $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing grant assistance to bolster Israel’s capacity to defend itself against threats in the region and maintain its qualitative military edge,” the budget document says, according to Israel’s business daily Globes.

The $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding is a 10-year defense agreement that was signed under President Barack Obama and which went into operation in October at the start of the last fiscal year.

In the MOU, the United States set funding for Israel at levels of $3.3 billion in foreign military financing and $500 million for cooperative programs for missile defense over each of the next 10 years.

The budget plan includes domestic cuts to education and social welfare programs, among others, and includes $8.6 billion for the border wall with Mexico and increased defense spending. Leaders in the House of Representatives said the plan had no chance of passing.

In addition to the 2016 MOU, in December of that year the US Senate voted in favor of a defense policy bill which includes more than $600 million for missile defense cooperation with Israel.

After the memorandum of understanding was signed, Republican senators said they would seek to overturn part of it so that Israel can receive even more aid.