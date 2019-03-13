A-G: Reject Ben-Ari and Ben-Gvir's appeal

Attorney General says Otzma Yehudit members' appeal against approval of Hadash-Ta'al to run in the elections should be rejected.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Tuesday evening submitted to the Supreme Court his position stating that the appeal of Dr. Michael Ben-Ari and Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir against the decision of the Central Elections Committee to approve the Hadash-Ta'al list for the Knesset elections should be rejected.

The Attorney General reiterated the position he presented before the Elections Committee, according to which the request to prevent the Hadash-Ta'al party from running in the elections to the 21st Knesset should be rejected due to lack of adequate evidence that would allow it to be accepted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mandelblit submitted to the Supreme Court his opinion that Hadash-Ta'al candidate Ofer Cassif should not be prevented from running for Knesset.

The opinion came in response to the Central Elections Committee's decision to disqualify Cassif from the Hadash-Ta'al list.

"The Attorney General and the State Attorney strongly disagree with some of the statements attributed to Dr. Cassif, including the statements referring to IDF soldiers in an interview with Haaretz, the remarks about Nazism and comparison with Nazi Germany, etc. However, this is not the question that stands in the framework of the procedure," the legal opinion states.