Tommy Robinson in double jeopardy

British immigration reform activist faces jail time again for original contempt charge thrown out five months ago.

British immigration reform activist Tommy Robinson was jailed last year for a “breach of the peace” while live-streaming a trial involving a Muslim rape gang outside Leeds Crown Court. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison for interfering with court proceedings.

He now faces jail time again for the original contempt charge that was thrown out five months ago.

Robinson was arrested while broadcasting on Facebook Live outside a Leeds court where a number of Muslims accused of being part of a rape-grooming gang were tried.

He was sentenced to 13 months in prison after a lightning procedure that lasted several minutes, while the court imposed a media blackout on the procedure itself.