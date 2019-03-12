Feiglin given security after death threats

The Zehut party filed a complaint with the police and assigned a bodyguard to party leader Moshe Feiglin.

The complaint was filed following what the party called "a wave of unbridled attacks on the part of the right and left-wing parties, the incitement of hatred, the dissemination of false information and imaginary manipulations."

"Both sides, which are concerned about the emergence of Zehut in the polls and its position as a party that will be a balance between the right and left blocs, are trying to incite hatred against Feiglin. As a result, extremists on the right and the left are threatening his life." the party said.

The party headquarters received threats from right-wing extremists over alleged "assault on the holliness of the Jewish people," following a video filmed and published four years ago by Gadi Wilkarsky, the 18th candidate on the Zehut Knesset list, in which he spoke out against circumcision.

The party headquarters said that nothing would prevent the Zehut party and its leader from expressing their opinions on every issue without fear. "We respect the personal path of every person, and there is no need to deprive a person in order to open a path [for the party]. The Haaretz newspaper, which boasts a pluralistic, democratic atmosphere and encourages critical discourse, is bursting with hatred for Feilgin. Suddenly there is no room for ideas. There is no way for dialogue. There is only hate, intimidation, and lies."

"The change so frightens the old and closed institutions are investing a fortune in order to frighten people about the change. Manipulation, demonization, a faded imitation of true independence. Anyone who is not sure of his identity can not enter a discussion of identity because the very existence of the dialogue threatens his identity. Those who cannot live with Gadi who did not circumcise his son can have a dialogue and reception with Rabbi Amsalem, Rabbi Dovid Spitz, Moshe Feiglin, Shai Malka and Dr. Raphael Minas - who all where kipot.

Zehut noted that it includes religious and secular,candidates from Tel Aviv and Judea and Samaria.

"We understand that the path to change is experiencing legitimate and institutional resistance, but we do not accept the violent discourse and threats directed against Zehut and its leader. We will not surrender to them," the party concluded.