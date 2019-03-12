Watch: Near lynch in Jordan Valley

Itai Shalom Zanzuri traveled Monday on the Jordan Valley Road (Route 90) and found himself in the midst of an Arab demonstration. His car camera recorded what happened.

"Suddenly I was caught in a demonstration of Arabs carrying PLO flags," Zanzuri said. "By the time I realized that the road was blocked, I was already surrounded and could not retreat. One of them noticed that a Jewish car was standing on the side, took a stone and threw it at the rear window of the vehicle, which was shattered to pieces. "

Zanzuri continued, "Miraculously, the road cleared and I drove away. I do not want to think what would have happened if I hadn't. Thank God, no one was hurt."

"The girls' safety chairs, in the back seat, were filled with glass fragments. It's lucky they were not on the trip with me," he concluded.