Israeli woman raped in Netherlands recognized as terror victim

Woman raped by Arab in 2003 recognized by Defense Min. as terror victim, entitling her to rights and assistance from National Insurance.

The approval authority in the Ministry of Defense decided to recognize an Israeli citizen who was raped in the Netherlands by a Palestinian Arab attacker in 2003 as a victim of terror under the Compensation for Victims of Hostilities Law.

The woman, who was in her 30s, went on a visit to the Netherlands, where she was attacked and raped by the Arab. Her demand for recognition as a victim of terror was transferred from the National Insurance Institute to the Ministry of Defense at the end of 2018.

At the end of the examination of the incident, the approval authority in the Ministry of Defense determined that there is reasonable basis to assume that the victim was attacked and raped with nationalistic intent. It was therefore decided to recognize her as a victim of terror.

The decision of the Ministry of Defense will enable the Victims of Hostilities Division of the National Insurance Institute to grant her the full rights and assistance granted to victims of terror.