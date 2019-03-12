Blue and White leader: Avi Nissenkorn is a problematic figure

Gabi Ashkenazi says he 'knows the truth,' regarding fellow Blue and White candidate, promises union culture won't penetrate political party.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, who places fourth on the Blue and White party list, noted that the inclusion of Histadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkorn worries voters.

Army Radio played recordings of Ashkenazi speaking a party event in Rishon Lezion.

In the recording, Ashkenazi can be heard answering a woman's concern regarding the possibility of Nissenkorn serving as Finance Minister.

"We are aware of this, and you're not the first person to ask," he replied. "We don't intend to implement the Histadrut's policies in our party. We - and Nissenkorn - don't intend to allow the Blue and White party to have a 'committee culture.'"

Ashkenazi also responded to recordings of himself threatening then-Defense Minister Ehud Barak.

"They're smearing us," he said. "They're pulling out all kinds of recordings from a decade ago. My recordings still exist, whereas on the Defense Minister's end one broke, one was burned, was was destroyed, and things are taken out of context."

"It's not pleasant, it's embarrassing, but I know the truth. I just know the truth. I in my private quarters, in my office, I speak with my friends. It's like my tent. So sometimes I say things when I'm upset that aren't pleasant."

The Blue and White party responded, "The entire Israeli public is invited to our open events, which are overflowing [with people] and strong."