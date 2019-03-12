One dead in accident near Tiberias

Driver loses control of his vehicle and veers off the road. One dead, two injured.

One person was killed and two people were lightly and seriously injured in an accident on Tuesday morning on Highway 77, near Tiberias.

An initial investigation of the accident determined that the driver lost control of the steering wheel for an unclear reason, veered off the road, and hit the side of the road.

The two injured victims were evacuated for medical treatment at the Poriya Hospital in Tiberias.

Police are operating at the scene of the accident and are directing traffic.

In another accident on Tuesday morning between a truck and a private vehicle on Route 465, near the entrance to Deir Abu Mash'al, four Palestinian Arabs were injured, including one in very serious condition.

United Hatzalah paramedics, with the assistance of medical teams of the IDF and the Red Crescent, provided primary care at the scene of the accident to the seriously injured victim, a man in his 50s, to a moderately injured person about 35 years of age who was trapped in his vehicle and was rescued from it, and to two victims with light injuries.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.