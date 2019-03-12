Abbas' condition for a peace agreement

PA chairman's spokesman claims that Israel is using the funds transferred to Gaza to preserve the conflict between Fatah and Hamas.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, responded on Monday to comments attributed to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding the transfer of funds to Gaza as a means of preserving the split between Fatah and Hamas.

Abu Rudeineh claimed that these statements once again reveal the extent of the "plot" of the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century” which seeks to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, the capital of which is Jerusalem.

The spokesman further said that Netanyahu's remarks were a clear message to everyone, especially Hamas, that the Palestinian national enterprise would be toppled by continuing the division and separation between Gaza and PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.

Abbas’ position, Abu Rudeineh said, is that there will be no peace without Al-Quds, the capital of the State of Palestine, there will be no Palestinian state without Gaza, and there will be no separate state in Gaza.

The activities of Israel and its supporters will not succeed in breaking the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and its adherence to national principles, stressed Abu Rudeineh.

Meanwhile on Monday, tens of thousands of Arabs in Gaza began receiving $100 payouts from Qatar, the latest tranche of funds under an informal deal between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel.

Hamas employees in Gaza stopped receiving their salaries as part of punitive measures taken by Abbas against Hamas. Hamas and Abbas’ Fatah faction have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry since 2007, when Hamas violently took over Gaza from Fatah in a bloody coup.

The two organizations signed a reconciliation deal in October of 2017, under which the PA was to have resumed full control of Gaza by December 1 of that year.

That deadline, however, was initially put back by 10 days and had later reportedly hit “obstacles”. It has never been implemented and is one of many attempts that have failed over the years to ease the tensions between the two groups.