'If you vote for Gantz, you'll get Lapid as PM'

Netanyahu says center-right voters will return to the Likud once they realize what Gantz and Lapid really stand for.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a briefing Monday morning for members of the Likud faction during a faction meeting held at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

"We are fighting for space from right to left, between Likud and Lapid and Gantz," Netanyahu explained. "We want to influence the so-called center-right voters to return to the Likud, and when they know the truth, that Lapid and Gantz are a left-wing party pretending to be right, they will return to the Likud."

"If they knew that Lapid and Gantz were relying on Meretz and the Arab parties, they would return to the Likud. If they knew that Lapid and Gantz, as they themselves said, wanted to make another disengagement and evacuate Jews - they would return to Likud. All these things were said before they went to the advertising office which tells them what to say and what not to say," he said.

"When the public understands their true positions, this public will return to the Likud and we will be able to form a right-wing government, and there is no other way to form a right-wing government, to vote for one big Likud.

"The public knows that Lapid was a failed finance minister and that he is a leftist.

"Another point is that the public does not like Nissenkorn's policy: The public does not want an economy of the Histadrut that prevents competition, which strikes, which [artificially] lowers prices. Nissenkorn will be the finance minister of Lapid and Gantz. Our economy is completely opposite to them - we produce competition, we opened the economy, this is the key to lowering prices. We are perceived as successful in the economy, they are considered failures. Lapid as a failed finance minister and Gantz as someone who went bankrupt, and Nissenkorn with the Histadrut economy and strikes."