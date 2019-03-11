'If they launched missiles at Tel Aviv it would not be allowed'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett demanded an emergency Cabinet meeting to formulate an operational plan to restore peace in the south in light of the tense situation with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
"Israel needs a full-time defense minister. If a missile fell in Tel Aviv, they would not let it continue," Bennett told Prime Minister Netanyahu.
"Israel lacks a full-time defense minister. The residents of the south deserve security. If they were dropping explosives on houses in Tel Aviv or if a missile were launched at them, the IDF would stop them," Bennett said." We have to say honestly: with all due respect to Netanyahu, a country like Israel needs a full-time defense minister."
Bennett demands that the IDF present the Cabinet with an operational plan for restoring calm to the south, which will be implemented immediately.