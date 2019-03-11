Sheriff suspended after Parkland shooting sues to get job back

Scott Israel, who was suspended by Florida governor over how his office and deputies handled Parkland shooting, sues to get job back.

Scott Israel, the former sheriff of Broward County, Florida suspended over his office’s response to the Parkland school shooting, has filed a lawsuit to get his job back.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday in Broward County Circuit Court also alleges that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly removed him from his job for political reasons.

DeSantis suspended Israel, a Democrat, on Jan 11, just days after he was sworn in as governor.

DeSantis had said on the campaign trail that Israel should be suspended for how he and his office handled the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which killed 17 students and teachers.

At least one armed deputy from Israel’s office did not enter the school building during the attack by a lone gunman. His office also is said to have not responded appropriately to calls expressing concerns about the shooter, a former student at the school, prior to the attack.

The lawsuit was filed in response to DeSantis’ remark during his State of the State speech last week in which he said that any senator who would vote to reinstate Israel would “thumb his nose” at the families who lost loved ones in the attack.

The Florida Legislature will vote on the suspension. A hearing in the state Senate is scheduled for next month, though it could be postponed until the lawsuit is decided.

Israel, the county’s first Jewish sheriff, has acknowledged there were mistakes in his office’s response to the Parkland shooting. Israel has worked in law enforcement for 30 years. He reportedly has said he plans to run for office again next year.