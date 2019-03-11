ZAKA delegation to locate bodies of Israelis

Two teams from ZAKA International Rescue Unit leave for Ethiopia to locate bodies of Israelis killed in the plane crash there.

Two teams from the ZAKA International Rescue Unit, including a team from Israel and a team from South Africa, left at midnight on Sunday on a direct flight to Ethiopia to locate the bodies of the Israelis killed in the plane crash, as well as to record and identify and collect findings at the scene of the crash.

From the moment the announcement about the tragedy was received, ZAKA was in constant contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli consulate in Addis Ababa, and the Chabad emissary in Ethiopia, Rabbi Eliyahu Chaviv.

ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav said, "The members of ZAKA's delegation left tonight in order to make every effort to locate the dead Israelis and bring them to burial in Israel. Unfortunately, in our extensive experience in disaster events around the world, we have acquired great professionalism in such events."