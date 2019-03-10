Shimon Peres' grandson dead at 35

Assaf Walden, grandson of former President Shimon Peres, passes away. His funeral will take place on Tuesday.

Assaf Walden, grandson of former President Shimon Peres and the son of Tzvia and Rafi Walden, passed away on Sunday at the age of 35.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Kfar Saba.

His sister, writer and actress Mika Almog, eulogized her younger brother.

“With pain that cannot be described in words, I say goodbye to my little brother. Twenty years of an unrelenting and courageous struggle came to an end. He was 35. And he was wonderful, and I loved him so much."

Assaf's father is Prof. Raphael Walden, a professor of medicine at Tel Aviv University, the deputy director of the Sheba Medical Center and a social activist. Walden also served as the personal physician of his father-in-law, the late President Shimon Peres.