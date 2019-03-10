PA continues to teach that Israel is 'Palestine'

PA leaders and propaganda teach that Israel is temporary, will be replaced by 'Palestine.'

Despite insurances from Palestinian Authority leaders that they support a two-state solution and want to live side by side with Israel, the PA continues to teach children that Israel will come to an end, Palestinian Media Watch reported.

Showing a drawing of a map of "Palestine" which included all of Israel together with the PA areas, the host on official PA TV stated that "all of Palestine will return to us."

PA Minister of Education Sabri Saidam recently illustrated this same message - that all of Israel is "Palestine."

Minister Saidam participated in the program In the Minister's Seat on official PA TV together with a young girl, Sidra Al-Shawamreh. The minister held a plaque of honor featuring the PA map of "Palestine" that includes all of Israel.

Abbas' Fatah Movement also disseminated the message that all of Israel is "Palestine" in a drawing of a tattoo with the title "Jordan and Palestine."

The cartoon shows an arm and wrist with a blue tattoo in the shape of Jordan and "Palestine" that includes Israel.