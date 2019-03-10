Efrat Mayor to speak at AIPAC conference

Oded Revivi, who has served for several years as the "foreign minister" of the Yesha Council, will speak at AIPAC conference in Washington.

For the first time since the AIPAC Policy Conference began to convene, an official representative of the Yesha Council will speak at this year’s conference, the Israel Hayom newspaper reports.

That official will be the Mayor of Efrat, Oded Revivi, who has served for several years as the Yesha Council’s foreign envoy.

The report said that Revivi will participate in a panel discussion on the future of Judea and Samaria, and his appearance follows the growing ties between the huge pro-Israel lobby and the official body representing the Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria.

The AIPAC conference is scheduled to convene in Washington on the Sunday following the holiday of Purim. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to be the main speaker, as is the case every year.

Arutz Sheva will provide up to the minute reports and interviews from the AIPAC conference after the Purim holiday.

AIPAC recently criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu after he pushed for the unification of the Jewish Home party with the Otzma Yehudit party.

AIPAC several weeks ago tweeted a statement by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) against the union and added, “We agree with AJC. AIPAC has a longstanding policy not to meet with members of this racist and reprehensible party.”

While some on the left said that the criticism of the Otzma Yehudit deal was indicative of a crisis in AIPAC’s relations with the Israeli government, AIPAC later confirmed that Netanyahu will speak live at the 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference.

This week, AIPAC stressed the importance of the relationship between the United States and Israel in a statement on Twitter ahead of its policy conference.

“America's partnership with Israel is a pillar of our foreign policy. A strong US-Israel relationship advances American values, safety, security and economic prosperity. Israeli innovations keep our troops safer and our environment cleaner,” said AIPAC.

Meanwhile, the Globes newspaper reported that prominent members of AIPAC's organizing committee sent a request to Benny Gantz to speak at the annual conference, but his staff advised him not to do so at this stage, since AIPAC is seen as Netanyahu's natural political home.