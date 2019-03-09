Three injured, one dead, in Samaria crash

One person was killed and three others injured in a motor vehicle accident involving two cars on Israel's Highway 446.

The accident occurred between between the Samaria towns of Alei Zahav and Bruchin.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Or Schalit, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said: "Unfortunately the 70 year-old woman who was driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene after her body was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters."

"Together with other volunteers from United Hatzalah, I treated one woman aged 65 who was moderately injured in the car with the deceased driver, and two other people who were lightly injured from the other vehicle."