Preparing for peace: Jason Greenblatt meets with evangelicals

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt spoke on Thursday with evangelical leaders regarding US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century," Israel's Channel 13 reported.

Among the participants was Pastor John Hagee, who spoke last year at the opening ceremony of the US Embassy in Israel.

Christian evangelicals comprise a large percentage of Trump's supporters.

According to Channel 13, participants expressed concern regarding the question of whether Jerusalem would need to be divided, and whether the Palestinian Authority would set up its capital in Jerusalem.

"Greenblatt did not disclose details of the plan," one participant told Channel 13. "He wanted to hear our concerns and what our red lines are."

The participant also told the channel that the plan would be "fair." Both sides, he said, would gain from the deal, but they would also need to compromise.

Joel Rosenberg, who participated in the meeting and is also a good friend of US Vice President Mike Pence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told Channel 13 that Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is not expected to approve the plan in any case, and therefore there is no reason to be concerned about Jerusalem's future.

He also said the plan will allow the Arab states who want peace with Israel to move forward.

The peace deal is expected to be presented in the coming months