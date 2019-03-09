'We'll be worse off than before the Yom Kippur War'

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Saturday warned that if the Gaza terror is not dealt with, Israel may fund itself worse off than before the Yom Kippur War, Mako reported.

Speaking at a Shabbatarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on the Sabbath) in Kfar Yona, Liberman said, "What's happening int he south is submission to terror."

"The government's policy today will bring us two years from now to a situation no better than that in the north." The Cabinet, Liberman said, "instead of eliminating terror, eliminated the Defense Minister."

"I told them that we had to hit every terror infrastructure and everything connected to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad militaries, as hard as we could. Between April and November I tried to change things from within, and to convince people to see [things] as I did: that we need to eliminate terror. There were Cabinet members who thought it better to eliminate the Defense Minister. At the end of the day, I had no option other than to stand up and walk out."

Mako also quoted Liberman's warning regarding the Gaza terror groups' abilities: "The increasing coordination between Hamas and Hezbollah will bring us in two years to a situation much more complicated, much more dangerous, than even before the Yom Kippur War. When you investigate how many rockets Islamic Jihad and Hamas have in Gaza that can reach Gush Dan (central Israel - ed.), when you see how fast they are making precise missiles in Gaza - and next week a Qatari emissary is going to arrive with more money which will be used for terror.

"Anyone who tells stories about how the money is being supervised and it's known where the money is going - it's all fairy tales. We've increased their electricity supply to 12 hours, we've expanded the fishing zone - all without insisting on the return of our soldiers and civilians, who are being held by Hamas."