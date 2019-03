Jay Shapiro accuses the human rights organization of trying to sever the Jewish connection to historical sites.

Jay Shapiro talks about new publications that continue to be mismanaged by the organization that purports to be concerned with human rights - Amnesty.

He says that the organization is trying in every way to sever the deep historical ties of sites in Judea and Samaria to the Jewish people.

He notes that there is no doubt which narrative adopted by Amnesty and says that Israel must respond decisively to this anti-Israeli propaganda.