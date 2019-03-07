Gantz sues Israel Hayom for libel

Blue and White chairman submits libel suit, claiming newspaper "used every means to promote the political interest of Netanyahu."

Benny Gantz, the chairman of the Blue and White list, filed a libel suit with the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for one million shekels against the Israel Hayom newspaper on Thursday, its editor Boaz Bismut and writer Danielle Rut-Avnery, for what he called "false reports concerning fictitious accusations made by Nava Jacobs about him on Facebook."

Gantz claimed that the reports are meant to hurt him politically, because "Israel Hayom is acting in the service of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

According to Gantz, he has been smeared in various ways within the framework of Netanyahu's election campaign, “and it seems that Israel Hayom decided to use every means to promote the political interest of Mr. Netanyahu."

Gantz clarified in his suit that he intends to donate any amount that will be awarded in his favor from the claim for a public purpose, such as the Association of Centers for Victims of Sexual Assault.