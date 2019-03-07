Ben-Gvir libel suit ultimatum to Avigdor Liberman

Otzma candidate to Yisrael Beytenu chair, who hinted he is a Shin Bet agent: 'If no apology within 48 hours, libel suit will be filed.'

Otzma Yehudit Knesset candidate Attorney MK Itamar Ben-Gvir responded today to hints by Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman that Ben Gvir served as a Shin Bet agent, declaring that if Liberman does not apologize within 48 hours, a libel suit will be submitted against him.

"The claim has no basis, and the court has already ruled in my favor in the past in a libel suit I filed against someone who floated similar claims," ​​said Ben-Gvir. "If I'm a Shin Bet agent, then Liberman's KGB," Ben-Gvir said

He added, "The one who fought the Shin Bet when they abused the hilltop youth was Itamar Ben-Gvir, while Liberman was silent and backed the Jewish Section of the Shin Bet. In any case, if Liberman doesn't apologize within 48 hours, we'll have a libel suit against him on Sunday and I'm not just talking like Liberman just talks."

Ben-Gvir says, "My heart goes out to Liberman ("Libi, libi l'Liberman"), who sees in the polls how all his votes are consolidating with the right-wing union. In the last term, everyone understood that Liberman was a defense minister who talked and talked, but in practice did nothing. Liberman's performance as defense minister proves more than anything that Liberman is a man of talk only," Ben-Gvir said

In an interview with Amit Segal and Yaron Dekel on Reshet Bet, former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman raised doubts about the actions and personality of Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of the leaders of Otzma Yehudit.

Liberman said it was not at all certain that Ben-Gvir was not a kind of "Champagne", referring to GSS provocateur Avishai Raviv, whose mission it was to monitor rightist activities, and whose code name was "Champagne".

Flash 90 Avishai Raviv (R), Codename: 'Champagne'

Raviv was brought to trial in 2000 for not preventing Rabin's assassination, but he also acted as a provocateur, insinuating himself into religious Zionist circles and coaxing them to action to turn public opinion against them. Three months before Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was killed, Raviv was appearing nightly on the news conducting militant "right-wing" induction ceremonies, publicly beating Arabs, and distributing photos of Rabin in an SS uniform.

Liberman told his interviewers he was doubtful about Ben-Gvir's past and his actions. "I see the man and he puzzles me," he said.