Democrats reconsidering anti-Semitism resolution amid pressure

Democrats reportedly working on new resolution amid pressure from party's left. "We need to denounce all forms of hate."

Democrats reportedly are working on a new resolution condemning anti-Semitism after members of the party’s black and progressive House caucuses complained that it appeared to single out Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Multiple reports said there were emotional exchanges Wednesday at a closed caucus meeting, with Jewish members who advanced the resolution, including Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., saying that Omar’s recent claim that she felt pressure to pledge “allegiance” to Israel was hurtful.

Omar, a freshman Democrat from Minnesota, did not speak, but her defenders said she was being singled out at a time of attacks on other minorities.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., like Omar a freshman, told The New York Times that the resolution, which was supposed to be voted on Thursday, should include Islamophobia in its condemnation.

“We need to denounce all forms of hate,” she said. “There is no hierarchy of hurt.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who attended the meeting, said she is ready to reconsider the resolution, according to the reports. Pelosi helped draft the resolution with her whip, Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and leading Jewish Democrats, including Deutch, Lowey, and Rep. Eliot Engel of New York.

The resolution as it stands condemns the “dual loyalty” trope Omar invoked, but also condemns tropes that Democrats have accused leading Republicans of peddling, including the claim that rich Jews buy political favors.

A Washington Examiner reporter said on Twitter that Engel’s committee will draft the revised resolution. Omar is a member of the committee, and Engel, while he has publicly rebuked Omar, has said he will not call for her to leave the influential panel.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is running for president on the Democratic ticket, spoke out against the resolution.

“What I fear is going on in the House now is an effort to target Congresswoman Omar as a way of stifling that debate,” Sanders, who is Jewish, said Wednesday in a statement. “That’s wrong.”

Also weighing in was Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., another presidential candidate.

“Like some of my colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus, I am concerned that the spotlight being put on Congresswoman Omar may put her at risk,” Harris said in a statement. She added: “You can both support Israel and be loyal to our country.”

Trump on Wednesday criticized Democrats for not taking a tougher stance on anti-Semitism, tweeting, “It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference. Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it!”