Toddler dies after choking on hot dog

Three-year-old girl dies in hospital after choking on a hot dog at her grandparents' home. Drs: Slice hot dogs before giving to children.

A 3-year-old girl died on Wednesday after choking on a hot dog.

The toddler, who died in a hospital, was at her grandparents' Tel Aviv home at the time of the incident.

Shai Pargon, who arrived at the scene first, said, "According to the family, the girl choked while eating a hot dog. I performed CPR until an ambulance arrived at the scene. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition."

Irgun Hatzalah paramedic Yaakov Refaeli, who treated the child, said, "She was unconscious, was not breathing, and had no heartbeat. According to those around her, she choked while eating a hot dog. I administered medical treatment and performed CPR, together with Magen David Adom volunteers and paramedics, as we transferred her in critical condition to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer Hospital."

According to John Hopkins Medicine, food accounts for over half of airway obstructions, and hot dogs should not be given to children who are less than four years of age, and hot dogs are the food children most commonly choke on. Pediatricians therefore recommend adults "mince or thinly slice" hot dogs before allowing young children to eat them.

The Israeli Beterem - Safe Kids Israel organization recommends slicing hot dogs lengthwise - not in "rings" - before giving hot dogs to children and ensuring that children eat hot dogs only while sitting down.