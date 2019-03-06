Otzma Yehudit: There's a limit to hypocrisy

The Otzma Yehudit party responded on Tuesday night to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's legal opinion stating that party chairman Michael Ben-Ari should be disqualified from running for the Knesset.

"The Attorney General's position that Dr. Ben-Ari should be disqualified from running for the Knesset is the greatest proof that Attorney General Mandelblit and State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan are the ones running the State of Israel."

"Only yesterday, Mandelblit announced that he opposes the disqualification of the Balad, Hadash and Ta'al parties, parties that incite against the State of Israel, blatant supporters of terrorism that encourage harm to Jews, and Knesset members from these parties believe that the murder of soldiers and residents of Judea and Samaria is a legitimate way to resist the State of Israel,” said Otzma Yehudit.

"We hope and believe that the members of the Central Elections Committee will clarify tomorrow to the Attorney General that there is a limit to hypocrisy. An Attorney General who authorizes Israel's enemies and wants to disqualify Dr. Ben-Ari is not worthy of being the Attorney General of the State of Israel. The Reform misled Mandelblit when they submitted partial recordings and interviews, and tomorrow at the committee we will prove that the Attorney General's position is without legal basis."

Mandelblit's opinion, which was backed by the State Attorney, states that the candidacy of Ben-Ari for the elections to the Knesset should not be approved on grounds of incitement to racism.

The opinion also states that the request to disqualify the candidacy of Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir does not present sufficient evidentiary basis that would allow it to be accepted.