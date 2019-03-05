New in Jerusalem's Old City: Ari Fuld House

Jews enter another house in Old City bought and redeemed by American donors; house will be named after Ari Fuld.

MK Yogev at "Beit Ari" in the Old City

Jews this morning entered a house that was purchased by a group of investors from the United States near Herod's Gate.

This is a house for which East Jerusalem Arab Issam Akel was kidnapped, arrested, and tortured by the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) visited the homeowners and congratulated them for placing another brick in the construction of Jerusalem.

He condemned Palestinian Authority conduct: "They're involved and are working intensively against the sale of properties to Jews and have even issued false documents of house ownership, and they sew terror within Israel's sovereign territory."

The house will be named after Ari Fuld, a Jewish activist and information warrior who was murdered in a stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion junction.