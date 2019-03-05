Hungary to open Jerusalem diplomatic office in two weeks

Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó to hold dedication ceremony for Jerusalem trade office on March 19, report says.

Hungary will open a trade office in Jerusalem on March 19, Israel Hayom reported.

The trade office will be located in the center of Jerusalem, and will have "diplomatic status." Its dedication ceremony will include Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who will launch Israel's Hungarian Culture Month.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced his decision to open the office in Jerusalem after several bilateral meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The initial announcement did not include a timeline for the move.

The United States relocated its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv last May, five months after President Donald Trump announced that the US would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Guatemala moved its embassy to Jerusalem two days later.