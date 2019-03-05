PA journalist says Israel has become so arrogant that one day someone angry drop a nuclear bomb on it.

Palestinian Arab journalist Dr. Nasser Al-Laham recently said that Israel has become so arrogant that one day someone angry will drop a nuclear bomb on it.

Nasser added that on that day, he will write an article titled "Lo Ichpat Li," which means "I don't care" in Hebrew.

The comments were made in a video that was uploaded to the Maan news agency's YouTube channel on January 16, 2019. They were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

In 2016, a Palestinian Arab cleric from the Al-Aqsa Mosque urged Muslims to use nuclear weapons to “eliminate the state of the Jews in one or two strikes.”

Similarly, senior Palestinian Arab official Jibril Rajoub declared in 2013 that if the Palestinian Authority (PA) had a nuclear bomb, it would use it against Israel.