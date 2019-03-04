Four Arabs found carrying pipe bombs

In two separate incidents, Israeli authorities discover a group of Arabs to be hiding pipe bombs.

IDF soldiers on Monday night arrested four suspects who were spotted approaching from Shechem (Nablus) in a suspicious manner.

A search of the suspects found that they carried four pipe bombs.

All of the suspects have been transferred for interrogation.

Separately, Israel Police and Army Police stopped a suspicious vehicle carrying four Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs at the Mizmoriya Checkpoint.

A search of the vehicle revealed two guns and several pipe bombs.

During the search, the PA Arab suspects called in "reinforcements" to aid them. The five Arabs who came to their friends' aid were arrested and taken for interrogation.