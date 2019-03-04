IDF officer wounded in attack identified

IDF officer Yisrael Meir Elitzur was the officer wounded in Monday morning's ramming attack near Kafr Nimma in the Binyamin Region.

A Border Police officer lightly wounded in the attack was treated and then released from the hospital.

The attack occurred when terrorists rammed into a vehicle carrying several IDF soldiers who had stopped at the side of the road near the entrance from Kafr Nimma. The officers fired shots at the terrorists, eliminating two of them and lightly wounding a third.

The wounded soldiers received treatment from Magen David Adom and army medical personnel before being transferred to the hospital.

Initial investigations show that the soldiers had just completed an arrest operation in the village and had stopped their vehicle and exited it due to a technical issue when a Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab vehicle rammed into them.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, "IDF soldiers worked quickly and eliminated the terrorists who threatened to run them over. We send wishes for the wounded to make a quick recovery. We will do everything to speed up the destruction of the murderers' homes, as well as that of Ori Ansbacher's murderer."