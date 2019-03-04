Israel ranked among ten most powerful countries in world

Israel has 'strong economy, but borders are source of controversy.' USA 'most powerful economic and military force in world.'

Israel was ranked the eighth most powerful country in the world, according to US News and World Report's 2019 power ranking.

The Jerusalem Post reports the power ranking is based on leadership, economic influence, political influence, international alliance, and military strength. Israel received a high ranking because of its strong military, along with its strong political influence and international alliances.

The top nine most powerful countries, according to the report, have not changed since 2018. the United States occupies the number one spot because it has the largest economy and biggest military budget in the world.



Other highly ranked countries include Russia, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.