California teens salute Hitler

Students from a southern California high school posted photos on social media of a beer pong game in which the cups are placed in the shape of a swastika.

In addition to playing the beer pong game at the weekend off-campus party, Newport Beach students from Newport Harbor High School and Costa Mesa High School also made the ‘Heil Hitler’ salute and posted photos on Snapchat, CBS LA reported.

The people in the photo are current students or recent graduates, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Newport-Mesa Unified School District officials sent a letter to parents on Sunday.

“We were recently made aware of social media postings involving some students who created inappropriate anti-Semitic symbols, and possible underage drinking,” the letter said. “While these actions did not occur on any school campus or school function, we condemn all acts of anti-Semitism and hate in all their forms.”

“We remain focused on educating students on all aspects of life’s challenges and are committed to holding students accountable, educating them on the consequences of their choices, and the impact these actions have on our schools and community at large,” the district also said.

School and school district officials met on Sunday to discuss the incident.

One student told the LA Times that some of her Jewish friends felt threatened by the incident.

In August 2017, a student from a private high school in Atlanta was expelled and four others were suspended after a photo on social media showed them playing the same game, called Jews vs. Nazis beer pong.