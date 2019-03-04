US missile defense system deploys to Israel

At the direction of the Secretary of Defense, US European Command deployed a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Israel in early March as a demonstration of the United States’ continued commitment to Israel's regional security under the Department of Defense's Dynamic Force Employment concept.

THAAD is the most advanced integrated air and missile defense system in the world, and this deployment readiness exercise demonstrates that US forces are agile, and can respond quickly and unpredictably to any threat, anywhere, at any time.

This deployment incorporates key capabilities, systems and people stationed in the continental United States and Europe, and with our partners in the Israel Defense Force.

During the deployment, US service members will work in various locations throughout Israel and will practice operational procedures for augmenting Israel's existing air and missile defense architecture. US service members will refine network connectivity, validate requirements for the THAAD system, and will conduct multinational training and security cooperation activities with US allies to improve interoperability and build readiness.

The United States' strategic airlift capability, combined with close cooperation between the joint service community, and strong relationships with US allies and partners, provides the US military the ability to rapidly deploy forces anywhere in the world.

The THAAD deployed from the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) stationed at Ft. Bliss, Texas.