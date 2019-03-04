'Blue and White' platform: Shabbat buses and LGBTQ surrogacy

The Blue and White party, led by former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, released its platform for the upcoming elections on Monday morning.

The platform, which was published in Yediot Aharonot, included a pledge to preserve the 'settlement blocs' in Judea and Samaria, but did not rule out the possibility that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria will be uprooted.

The concept of a "Palestinian state" did not appear in the platform, but it was written that there will be an effort to seek to realize the political process with the Palestinian Arabs.

The platform states that there will be no unilateral disengagement from Judea and Samaria and that there will be no withdrawal from four strategic areas: the 'settlement blocs, 'the Jordan Valley, Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. The terms "two-state solution" and "Palestinian state" are replaced by a call for a "Regional Conference to Promote Separation from the Palestinians."

In addition to party leader Benny Gantz's promise to change the Nationality Law, the Blue and White party plans to enact the "equality law" as a basic law, apart from the National Law or as a remedy for it, in order to emphasize the rights of non-Jewish citizens of Israel.

The Blue and White party further stated that it will support the operation of public transportation on Shabbat in secular cities and in places where there will be no harm to the religious and traditional public, subject to the decision of the local authority. The platform also includes a promise to pass the surrogacy law and to include the rights of the LGBT community in this law.