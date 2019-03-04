In a Russia-1 TV broadcast that was uploaded to the Internet this week, Russian TV anchor Dmitry Kiselev commented on the last part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Federation Council in which Putin discussed the American withdrawal from the INF Treaty and warned the U.S. against deploying missiles in Europe, reports the Middle Ease Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Kiselev said American medium-range missiles deployed in Europe could reach Russia in 10-12 minutes and that in the event of an attack, instead of attacking the country in which the missiles are deployed, Russia will attack the decision-making centers on American soil directly.

Kiselev showed the Pentagon, Camp David, Fort Ritchie, McClellan AFB, and the Jim Creek Navy installation on a map of the United States and explained that Russia could strike these locations in 4 minutes and 36 seconds if Russian submarines carrying Russia's hypersonic Zircon missiles, which can fly at Mach 9 (over 7,000 miles per hour) and have a range of 600 miles, were deployed 250 miles from the American coasts, outside of the 200-mile-wide U.S. exclusive economic zone.

Kiselev added: "Do you really need to deploy missiles in Europe, aimed at us?"