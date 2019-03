Labour leader visiting Muslim Welfare Centre in north London during 'Visit My Mosque' day publicly disrespected for his trouble.

Sky News reports a man was arrested after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was assaulted with an egg whilst visiting a mosque as part of "Visit My Mosque Day" when the Muslim bases of operations across the UK open their doors to the public.

Corbyn was visiting the Finsbury Park Mosque and Muslim Welfare House in north London when the incident occurred.

One man has been arrested.