Israeli aircraft hit Hamas post in Gaza after bomb attack

After bombs hurled at Israeli security fence, IDF planes hit Hamas position in northern Gaza.

Explosion and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike in Gaza (archve)

The IDF struck Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip Sunday, after bomb attacks on the Israeli border.

Israeli aircraft struck a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip, an IDF spokesperson reported Sunday.

“On Sunday, explosive devices were hurled at the security fence from the Gaza Strip. In response, an IDF aircraft targeted a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip.”

The Palestinian Authority WAFA outlet claimed that three Gazans were wounded during clashes with the IDF on the border between the northern Gaza Strip and Israel.

Earlier on Sunday, two Gazans were arrested after they infiltrated into Israeli territory. No weapons were found on the infiltrators at the time of their arrest. The pair were handed over to interrogators for questioning.