Official PA daily derides Trump envoy as 'retarded' ,'Mongoloid'

Columnist in official Palestinian Authority paper launches into personal attack on Trump envoy. US ambassador 'disgusted' by ad hominem.

The US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, blasted the official Palestinian Authority newspaper Al-Hayat al-Jadida Sunday, after the Arabic daily published a piece comparing President Donald Trump’s senior envoy to people with Down Syndrome and ‘Mongoloids’.

On Sunday, the official PA daily published a piece by columnist Omar Hilmi Al-Ghoul – a former adviser to the ex-PA premier Salam Fayyad.

According to the Palestinian Media Watch – which monitors racism, anti-Semitism, and incitement to violence in media outlets inside the PA – the article launched into a series of vicious ad hominem attacks on Jason Greenblatt, an envoy of the Trump administration.

The article excoriates the Trump administration over its soon-to-be-released Middle East peace plan, vowing that the deal is dead on arrival in the Palestinian Authority.

"Anyone who follows the prattle of Jason Greenblatt, President Trump's envoy in the matter of the ‘Deal of the Century’, sees that his condition is very similar to Down Syndrome,” Al-Ghoul writes. “Anyone who looks at the American envoy [Greenblatt] discovers that he has external and inner characteristics similar to those suffering from Down Syndrome: He is short, his eyes are similar to Mongoloid eyes, he prattles unrestrainedly, and is politically retarded."

"The ill Greenblatt is not the only one who has Down Syndrome, for it strikes all the components of the American administration. Anyone who examines the general genes of the components of the Trump administration sees that it is a politically crippled creature."

"Mongoloid Greenblatt, together with President Trump, his son-in-law [Senior Advisor to the President of the United States] Jared Kushner, and Zionist [US] Ambassador [to Israel David] Friedman - can prattle on as much as they wish about the ominous deal. However, they should know for certain that without the signature of PLO Chairman Mahmoud Abbas no deal will pass, and their foolish steps and policy will continue to be pointless."

Following the Palestinian Media Watch report on the article, American Ambassador to Israel David Friedman condemned Al-Hayat al-Jadida.

“In today’s issue of Al-Hayat al-Jadida, the official daily of the PA, Jason Greenblatt is criticized as a “Mongoloid” & acting as if he has Downs Syndrome. I am disgusted —not for Jason (he’s got broad shoulders) — but by this utter disregard for the value of every human life.”