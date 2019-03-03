Watch: Grandmother attacked by scaly intruder in Bangkok

75-year-old woman attacked after python slithers into her bedroom in the middle of the night.

An elderly woman in Bangkok, Thailand received a rude awakening last week, after massive snake slithered into her bedroom in the middle of the night.

Seventy-five-year-old Kaew Sudsopha was sleeping in her bed at approximately 2:00 a.m. last Wednesday, when a python entered her room through the toilet in the adjacent bathroom.

In closed-circuit television footage caught by cameras Sudsopha’s son had installed, the snake can be seen creeping up towards Sudsopha before striking – biting her in the foot.

Sudsopha woke up, stunned by the sharp pain in her foot.

“I thought I was having a nightmare, Sudsopha said,” according to The Daily Mail.

“There was a sharp pain in my foot and I woke up. I turned on the torch and noticed something moving on the floor. That's when I saw the snake.”

The victim’s son quickly ran into the room and chased away the reptilian assailant.

When rescue workers were called to the scene, they found the snake around the toilet in the nearby bathroom. The snake was removed from the house and taken to a holding center before being returned to the wild.