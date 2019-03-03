6-year-old dies in traffic accident

A six-year-girl was killed Sunday when she was run over in the Moshav of Sdot Micha in the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) medical team evacuated the child to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital while performing CPR. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A police force arrived at the scene of the accident and detained the driver of the vehicle. An investigation of the accident has been opened.

MDA Paramedic Zaki Yahav said: "When we arrived, we saw a 6-year-old girl unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. She had a severe head injury. We gave her life-saving medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital when her condition was critical while performing advanced resuscitation activities that included the use of drugs, respiration and massages."