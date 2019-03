A poll carried out by “Panels Politics” for Channel 13's "Hadashot Haboker" gives the the left-wing bloc headed by Gantz an advantage of 2 seats over the right-wing bloc.



According to this poll, Gantz and Lapid's party wins 38 seats, the Likud receives 30 seats and the third largest list is Hadash-Ta'al with 9 seats.



The Labor Party wins 8 seats, and the union of Jewish Home-National Union-Otzma Yehudit gets 7 seats. A similar number of seats are expected for UTJ. Meretz and the New Right receive 6 seats, Kahlon gets 5 seats and Shas 4 seats.

The parties that do not cross the threshold: Yisrael Beytenu, Orly Levy's Gesher, Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut and the United Arab List (Ra'am)-Balad.



According to this poll, the left-wing bloc has 61 seats, while the right led by Netanyahu has 59 seats.



It should be noted that 14 percent of voters say they have changed their position following the legal developments in the Netanyahu cases.



Knesset Member David Bitan (Likud) responded to the results of the poll and noted that his party believed that the Attorney General's recommendations would have implications for the results, and that in his assessment the media's leverage in the matter of the attorney general's recommendations was significant in changing the attitude of voters to the parties.

However, he assessed that the public reaction to the attorney general’s announcement would eventually cool down and voters would ultimately return to their original parties.