Justice Minister: Trump peace plan endangers settlements

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) spoke Saturday night about US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which is expected to be presented after Israel's April 9 elections.

Speaking on Channel 12's "Meet the Israeli Press" program, Shaked warned that the plan would endanger Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.

"From a public perspective, what matters is that the right-wing bloc is losing strength and we may end up with a Palestinian state in another year if the right doesn't win," she said.

"What bothers me right now is that right-wing voters are moving left. What bothers me is that the Trump plan includes expelling thousands of families from the young settlements. Those are the settlements I'm working to legalize right now.

"When I see the right-wing bloc losing power, I turn to the right-wing voters: Come home. What matters to me right now is saving the right-wing bloc."