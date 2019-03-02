World Zionist Organization's Yaakov Hagoel condemns Strasbourg anti-Semtism, says it's 'time to admit it's an anti-Semitic attack.'

Yaakov Hagoel, Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), condemned the anti-Semitic vandalism in Strasbourg.

"Again we are witness to distressing events affecting French Jewry," he said. "This time, it was a monument memorializing a synagogue burned by the Nazis. There are those who are attempting to uproot the memories, but we will not allow them to succeed."

"It's time to make anti-Semitism a top priority and enlist every nation in the world to deal with this cancerous tumor. We can treat this as an isolated incident, but it's time to admit that it's an anti-Semitic attack."

Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz said, "While I was praying on Shabbat (the Sabbath - ed.) in a Netanya synagogue, anti-Semites in Strasbourg, France, destroyed a memorial for the Strasbourg synagogue which was torched by Nazis during the Second World War."

"Europe cannot allow itself to go backwards.

"Every person from every religion must strongly condemn this horrific act of anti-Semitism."

Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union) said, "The Jewish Agency is horrified by the events which occurred today in Strasbourg, France, and calls for harsh action to be taken against the waves of hatred towards Jews."

"The destruction of the memorial for the synagogue which was torched by the Nazis during the Second World War must shock the hearts of people of every religion. It is another sign of the chain of difficult events sweeping across Europe."