Woman tries to park - and lands on a porch

New driver upends car, lands on porch of nearby apartment.

A woman in her fifties attempted to park her car on Haifa's Alexander Yanai Street. but ended up on the porch of a nearby apartment.

The incident occurred when the woman, who was a new driver, tried to "improve" her parking, until the car upended.

The woman and her husband, who was sitting beside her, were lightly injured.

Firefighters secured the car, which was at a sharp angle, and freed the couple by cutting the windshield.

Police officers arriving at the scene distanced curious onlookers.